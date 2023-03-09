About this product
Make your day a little extra special with Upside Down Cake! If you are looking for a new strain for your morning routine, Upside Down Cake may be a great choice! This strain may provide uplifting and energetic effects while relaxing the body from the inside out.
Cannabis patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
Upside Down Cake (also known as “Pineapple Upside Down”) was created by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster. The most abundant terpenes in Upside Down Cake are terpinolene followed by myrcene, ocimene, and caryophyllene. This cannabis strain smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, punchy aroma that is delicious and unforgettable. It tastes like a blend of nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits that will leave you begging for more!
Customers who like Super Sour OG and Sour Diesel strains will most likely enjoy Upside Down Cake.
Cannabis patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
Upside Down Cake (also known as “Pineapple Upside Down”) was created by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster. The most abundant terpenes in Upside Down Cake are terpinolene followed by myrcene, ocimene, and caryophyllene. This cannabis strain smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, punchy aroma that is delicious and unforgettable. It tastes like a blend of nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits that will leave you begging for more!
Customers who like Super Sour OG and Sour Diesel strains will most likely enjoy Upside Down Cake.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012