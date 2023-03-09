Make your day a little extra special with Upside Down Cake! If you are looking for a new strain for your morning routine, Upside Down Cake may be a great choice! This strain may provide uplifting and energetic effects while relaxing the body from the inside out.

Cannabis patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.

Upside Down Cake (also known as “Pineapple Upside Down”) was created by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster. The most abundant terpenes in Upside Down Cake are terpinolene followed by myrcene, ocimene, and caryophyllene. This cannabis strain smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, punchy aroma that is delicious and unforgettable. It tastes like a blend of nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits that will leave you begging for more!



Customers who like Super Sour OG and Sour Diesel strains will most likely enjoy Upside Down Cake.

