Are you looking for a new favorite morning routine? Look no more! The effects of this strain may last for many hours, making it the perfect kickstart to your day.



Customers may experience feeling giggly, mentally stimulated, and motivated to be social or perform creative tasks.



WB (also known as “Wonka Bars”) is an Indica Medical Marijuana strain, created by crossing GMO x Mint Chocolate Chip. One taste and you'll agree, chocolate makes everything better! This gorgeous strain is known to have a sweet, minty flavor, a perfect mix inherited from its parents.



Kind Tree Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown flower, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Medical Marijuana patients may choose WB to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, depression, and stress.



Customers who like Brownie Scout and Cherry Diesel strains may also enjoy WB.