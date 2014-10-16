Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kind Tree Cannabis

Kind Tree Cannabis

White Widow

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, and the flavor is both rich and balanced. Its a classic for a reason.

White Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!