About this product

Our perfectly proportioned Moisturizing Pearls, formulated with super-powered antioxidants, are designed to deliver the exact dosage every time. Our formula is enriched with macadamia nut oil and niacinamide that supplement the skin for a youthful-looking appearance. The age-defying formula leaves skin deeply hydrated, diminishing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. A blend of natural oils and extracts revitalize and energize skin for a fuller, bouncier appearance.



Key Ingredients

Macadamia Seed Oil - This oil contains one of the highest sources of palmitoleic fatty acids, between 16 to 23% concentration. Palmitoleic acids are vital for delaying premature aging. As our skin ages, it rapidly becomes depleted in this important fatty acid, which is why macadamia is the perfect addition for mature skin types. Plant phytosterols are the building blocks of our cellular structure, and macadamia oil contains healing phytosterols to help repair the skin's barrier function.



Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil A light-weight oil that is extremely rich in antioxidants like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil is an excellent anti-aging ingredient because it protects the skin from free radical damage as well as sun damage. Sunflower seed oil is rich in linoleic acid and has been used topically in the treatment of essential fatty acid deficiency. These essential fatty acids can help maintain the skin barrier and decrease transepidermal water loss, both important factors in treating skin problems like atopic dermatitis.



Niacinamide - Also known as vitamin B3, niacinamide is a potent antioxidant that helps to even skin tone and improve the appearance of enlarged pores and dullness. When applied on the skin, niacinamide can increase natural lipids while decreasing water loss.



Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter - As an emollient and moisturizer, shea butter repairs the skin and effectively remedies dark spots, wrinkles, stretch marks, and sunburn. Its healing properties help treat minor burns, small wounds, and insect bites. Shea butter is an anti-aging ingredient high in vitamins A and E, and it fights wrinkles and fine lines to reveal a smooth and clear complexion.



Eclipta Prostrata Extract - A member of the sunflower family, this extract contains an important flavonoid known as luteolin. Lute°lin penetrates the skin easily to reduce inflammation, promote wound healing, and protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. Of note, free radicals scavenge skin tissues for healthy skin cells to bind to, which damages healthy skin cells. Another important inclusion is the extract's wedelolactone, which has been proven to have significant antibacterial properties in laboratory studies. As even minor bacterial infections can cause redness and swelling of the skin, a conditioning extract is beneficial to alleviate or prevent these irritating infections.



WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THE FACE MOISTURIZING PEARLS?

Our face moisturizing pearls penetrates deep into the skin's surface layers revitalizing the skin and giving it a youthful glow. You'll see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, and firming.



HOW DO I USE THE MOISTURIZING PEARLS?

First, make sure your face and neck are clean. Then take 2 pearls and apply to your face and neck and rub into your skin until fully absorbed. Use our Face Moisturizing Cream twice a day or as needed.



WHAT ARE THE KEY INGREDIENTS TO THE FACE MOISTURIZING PEARLS?

