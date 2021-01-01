About this product

Cannabigerol (CBG) Hemp, is one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, meaning it won’t get you “high.” It typically converts into CBD and THC as the hemp plant grows. Still, some strains of industrial hemp, including KB CBG Flower, are bred specifically to produce high levels of CBG to take advantage of its beneficial effects. Like THC and CBD, CBG reacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the human body, but each cannabinoid provides different results.



King Buddha Hemp CBD Flower is grown naturally, and it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. Experience your CBD in the most natural option available with the raw plant itself. Our plant buds test between 20.84% CBGA, with less than 0.3% THC. Each jar contains 7 grams of CBG Hemp.100% Legal in all 50 states with 0.30% or less of THC.



All flower jars come with (1) Boveda Humidity pack.