About this product

WHY KING BUDDHA RECOVERY CREAM?

Our King Buddha Recovery Cream was designed for long-lasting, deep penetrating pain relief. Our potent recovery cream has the perfect combination of Broad-spectrum CBD, essential oils, and other natural ingredients to give you the relief you need, exactly where you need it.



HOW DO I USE THIS RECOVERY CREAM?

Take two fingers and scoop out a generous amount. Apply cream to the entire affected area and massage into skin until it's completely absorbed! Our recovery cream applies easily and penetrates quickly!



HOW OFTEN SHOULD I USE THE RECOVERY CREAM?

As much as you want! The King Buddha Recovery Cream contains no damaging chemicals. The all-natural ingredients contained in our recovery cream allow you to use a much as you want, as often as you need!