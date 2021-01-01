Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand King Buddha CBD

King Buddha CBD

Extra Strength CBD Recovery Cream 1500mg

Buy Here

About this product

WHY KING BUDDHA RECOVERY CREAM?
Our King Buddha Recovery Cream was designed for long-lasting, deep penetrating pain relief. Our potent recovery cream has the perfect combination of Broad-spectrum CBD, essential oils, and other natural ingredients to give you the relief you need, exactly where you need it.

HOW DO I USE THIS RECOVERY CREAM?
Take two fingers and scoop out a generous amount. Apply cream to the entire affected area and massage into skin until it's completely absorbed! Our recovery cream applies easily and penetrates quickly!

HOW OFTEN SHOULD I USE THE RECOVERY CREAM?
As much as you want! The King Buddha Recovery Cream contains no damaging chemicals. The all-natural ingredients contained in our recovery cream allow you to use a much as you want, as often as you need!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!