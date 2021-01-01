Loading…
King Cloud Pens

Slim Touch Control Variable Voltage Oil Pen Vape Battery

Slim, discreet and stylish
Touch sensor control
New & improved operation!
Variable voltage [2.4 | 3.2 | 4.0 V]
Preheat capability
Open source 510 thread interface
280 mAh capacity battery
30 min USB rapid charger
Battery status indicator with low level warning
