Logo for the brand King Kanine

King Kanine

King Kalm CBD (Small Pet Formula) 75mg

About this product

Our CBD for pets combines high-quality cannabidiol with Krill oil and hemp oil for dogs to deliver a more potent and soothing effect than CBD oil on its own.

Owners around the world have used our products to aid their pets experiencing symptoms related to issues such as anxiousness, physical discomfort, noise phobia, and more.

Our CBD oil with Krill oil and Hemp oil is perfect for dogs, cats, as well as other common household pets.
