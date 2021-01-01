About this product

Say goodbye to all that fur! The ALL NEW Self-Cleaning Retraction Action KING KOMB™ Mini is the Ultimate Grooming and De-Shedding hair brush for small sized dogs and cats. It's as easy as Komb, Retract & Klean.



51 perfectly sized rubberized bristles to remove allergy triggering danders. Helps keep your pets coat silky smooth.



Self Cleaning retractable shedding edges

Ergonomic design makes de-shedding comfortable and easy

Helps reduce shedding and allergenic dander

Facilitates the removal of loose hair from the top coat and undercoat

Rubber bristles excellent for massage & dermal stimulation for a healthy coat

Use for shampooing or massaging in essential or topical oils

Designed by pet passionate dog owners

Does not cut your pets fur