About this product

Get the biggest roll King Palm has to offer. The XXL roll has a 5 gram capacity. Comes with an extra large packing stick. The XXL comes with a 72% Boveda Humidity packet that keep your rolls fresh for at least one year.



Just Fill It – Tightly compress your choice of herbs, but without using extreme force. Use a semi-chunky grind for maximum flavor. Our leaf wraps have a very mild earthy taste and do not alter the flavors of the herbs you are using.



Super Slow Burning - Real Cordia Leaf Free of: Tobacco, Glue, Flavors, & Additives.