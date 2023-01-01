About this product
Experience the deliciously refreshing infusion of natural terpenes with King Palm's Berry Terps Mini Rolls. This 2-pack of all-natural leaf blunt cones is the perfect companion for those who appreciate a tobacco and nicotine free smoking experience.
What's Included:
2 x Mini Rolls (1g capacity each) infused with Berry Terps flavor
2 x Squeeze & Pop Filter Tips
2 x Bamboo Packing Sticks
Product Features:
100% Natural Cordia Leaf Wraps
Squeeze & Pop Filter Tips for flavor enhancement
Slow-burning and long-lasting
Tobacco and Nicotine Free
Easy to fill and use
Our Berry Terps Mini Rolls are a tantalizing blend of nature and technology, a must-have for discerning smokers. Each mini roll can accommodate 1g of your favorite smoking blend, providing a slow burn and a refined taste. These natural leaf wraps are pre-rolled and fitted with an innovative squeeze & pop filter tip that releases a burst of Berry Terps flavor, enhancing your experience with the rich, fruity essence of berries.
The Mini Rolls are crafted from handpicked Cordia leaf, thoroughly cleaned and prepared, ensuring you enjoy a natural, chemical-free smoking experience. The flexible leaves make filling easy and provide a satisfyingly firm roll, while the corn husk filter tip ensures a cooler, smoother hit with every puff.
These mini rolls are a testament to King Palm's commitment to offering a superior, healthier alternative to traditional smoking wraps. They are free from tobacco and nicotine, allowing for a purer, more authentic experience that you'll come back to time and again.
About this brand
King Palm
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.
