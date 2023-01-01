Experience the deliciously refreshing infusion of natural terpenes with King Palm's Berry Terps Mini Rolls. This 2-pack of all-natural leaf blunt cones is the perfect companion for those who appreciate a tobacco and nicotine free smoking experience.



What's Included:

2 x Mini Rolls (1g capacity each) infused with Berry Terps flavor

2 x Squeeze & Pop Filter Tips

2 x Bamboo Packing Sticks



Product Features:

100% Natural Cordia Leaf Wraps

Squeeze & Pop Filter Tips for flavor enhancement

Slow-burning and long-lasting

Tobacco and Nicotine Free

Easy to fill and use



Our Berry Terps Mini Rolls are a tantalizing blend of nature and technology, a must-have for discerning smokers. Each mini roll can accommodate 1g of your favorite smoking blend, providing a slow burn and a refined taste. These natural leaf wraps are pre-rolled and fitted with an innovative squeeze & pop filter tip that releases a burst of Berry Terps flavor, enhancing your experience with the rich, fruity essence of berries.



The Mini Rolls are crafted from handpicked Cordia leaf, thoroughly cleaned and prepared, ensuring you enjoy a natural, chemical-free smoking experience. The flexible leaves make filling easy and provide a satisfyingly firm roll, while the corn husk filter tip ensures a cooler, smoother hit with every puff.



These mini rolls are a testament to King Palm's commitment to offering a superior, healthier alternative to traditional smoking wraps. They are free from tobacco and nicotine, allowing for a purer, more authentic experience that you'll come back to time and again.





