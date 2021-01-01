Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand King Palm

King Palm

Mini Wraps 5-pack

About this product

– 5 Mini Cordia Leaf Rolls Included
– Individually Handmade, Handpicked and Cleaned With Purified Water Before Rolled
– Packaged With Boveda
– 2 Way Humidity Control of 62%
– Holds 1 Gram Per Roll
*1 Year Freshness Guaranteed*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!