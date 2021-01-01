King Palm
Mini Wraps 5-pack
About this product
– 5 Mini Cordia Leaf Rolls Included
– Individually Handmade, Handpicked and Cleaned With Purified Water Before Rolled
– Packaged With Boveda
– 2 Way Humidity Control of 62%
– Holds 1 Gram Per Roll
*1 Year Freshness Guaranteed*
– Individually Handmade, Handpicked and Cleaned With Purified Water Before Rolled
– Packaged With Boveda
– 2 Way Humidity Control of 62%
– Holds 1 Gram Per Roll
*1 Year Freshness Guaranteed*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!