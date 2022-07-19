About this product
What’s inside?
CBD: 15.75% Dry Weight: 3.5 or 7 Grams THC: < 0.3% Grown In: North Carolina
Contains less than .3% THC.
Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants.
Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers
Our product is a Whole-Spectrum Hemp Flower, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible
About this brand
A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.