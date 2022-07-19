Kush is a new genetic in the Hemp space. Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp crosses a Pre-98 Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with light green hues. This genetic holds true to its Kush lineage, with aromatic hints of wood and citrus, with a nutmeg aftertaste. Fans of OG genetics will not be disappointed. Best for a relaxing and mellow mood, Bubba Kush is one of our go-to strains to unwind.



What’s inside?



CBD: 15.75% Dry Weight: 3.5 or 7 Grams THC: < 0.3% Grown In: North Carolina



Contains less than .3% THC.



Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants.

Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers

Our product is a Whole-Spectrum Hemp Flower, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible