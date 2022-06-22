About this product
The Kingdom Harvest promise: Our hemp is organically grown, naturally processed, and starts from non-GMO seeds. Our farm NEVER uses herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. All Natural means ALL NATURAL 🌿CBD 20mg/ml CBD 600mg per bottle
Flavor: Natural
Size: 600mg/30mL bottle
THC: <.3 (less than)
Suggested Use
We recommend a serving of 0.25 ml, twice daily, taken under the tongue, and held for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. We provide a graduated dropper so you can accurately measure your serving. We advise all of our customers to “Start low and go SLO” with our sublingual oil (SLO).
Depending on your physiology, you may desire to increase the frequency of your servings to suit your own personal needs. We recommend starting with the suggested serving twice a day for one week prior to making adjustments. Increase your servings by one additional serving per day, allowing one additional week to note any change in effect. If after increasing your serving frequency, you find that still need more, increase your serving size as well. We suggest doing so in 0.25 ml increments. Pay attention to your body and how it responds to the Kingdom Harvest product and let those observations be your guide.
About this brand
A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.