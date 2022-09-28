About this product
At Kings Garden, consistency is everything. Starting with Charlie’s Recipe and our meticulous hand trimming process, our concentrates are small batch craft extractions using state of the art equipment, sugar is created with a longer process to create the granular texture.
Exclusively selected and cultivated by Kings Garden, 33 bananas was created through a cross of two of our favorite genetics, Gelato 33 x Banana OG. Transporting you to a tropical island with a sweet banana flavor with notes of fruit, 33 bananas brings a creative surge before transitioning into serene effects thanks to its Banana OG genetics.
The original and largest cultivator in California’s renowned Coachella Valley, our promise is simple and true. To produce a family of perfectly consistent, creatively curated, superior quality cannabis.
All on a scale never been before accomplished in the industry. Guided by this deep-rooted commitment, we’re the #1 recommended brand by budtenders for new smokers. And it’s enabled us to empower anyone with the confidence and enjoyment of getting exactly what you want. To know and trust how it makes you feel. To elevate any experience beyond expectation. To Live Like A King.
State License(s)
C11-0000969-LIC