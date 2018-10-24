About this strain
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
