Kings Garden

King Cake

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Disco Glitter effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
