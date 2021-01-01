About this product

Highlights:

- 10 inch Straight

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- Comes with a Keck Clip

- Comes with a 14mm / 18mm Diffused Downstem

- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl

- Classic Water Bong

- Glass on Glass

- Cylinder Type Glass Tube

- Straight Water Pipe

- Scientific Glass Bong

- Wide base for secure support.



Tag this 10" Glass on Glass Straight Water Pipe along as you travel and complete those relaxing sessions with some nice fat rips. This mid-sized bong pipe includes a 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem that filters your smoke evenly and an Ice Catcher for cooling it down. It comes with a Keck Clip that prevents your pipe from breaking making it long-lasting.



https://www.kings-pipe.com/products/10-inch-straight-bong