KING'S PIPE - 12" DOUBLE FRITTED DISC FAT CAN WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Double Fritted Disc Perc
- 65mm Fat Can Body (65mm in diameter)
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- American Glass
- Wide base for secure support.
- Stemless with 18mm female Joint
Experience an excellent diffusion system with this Double Fritted Disc Fat Can Water Pipe, delicately hand-blown by LA local glass blowers! Standing tall and proud at 12 inches, this American-made water pipe has a stemless 18mm Female Joint and an Ice Catcher for a cooling effect. This scientific glass bong features a fat can and a double frit disc that are total dynamic duos in giving a nice filtration in every hit!
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Fritted-Disc-FAT-CAN-Water-Pipe-p/bong-145.htm
