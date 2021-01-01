About this product

Highlights:

- Double Fritted Disc Perc

- 65mm Fat Can Body (65mm in diameter)

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- American Glass

- Wide base for secure support.

- Stemless with 18mm female Joint



Experience an excellent diffusion system with this Double Fritted Disc Fat Can Water Pipe, delicately hand-blown by LA local glass blowers! Standing tall and proud at 12 inches, this American-made water pipe has a stemless 18mm Female Joint and an Ice Catcher for a cooling effect. This scientific glass bong features a fat can and a double frit disc that are total dynamic duos in giving a nice filtration in every hit!



