About this product

Highlights:

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- Glass on Glass

- Cylinder Type Glass Bong

- Coming with a Keck Clip (Color May Vary)

- Coming with a Diffused Downstem

- Coming with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl

- Locally Hand-Blown Water Pipe

- Wide base for secure support.



Getting a 12" Glass on Glass Straight Water Pipe will make you crave for more relaxing sessions as it comes with a Diffused Downstem, an 18mm Male Glass Bowl and an Ice Pinch for that freezing effect. Hand-blown to perfection by KING's Pipe, the go to source for top-quality water pipes.



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/12-Glass-on-Glass-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-125.htm