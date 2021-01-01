KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - 12'' GLASS ON GLASS STRAIGHT WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Glass on Glass
- Cylinder Type Glass Bong
- Coming with a Keck Clip (Color May Vary)
- Coming with a Diffused Downstem
- Coming with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- Locally Hand-Blown Water Pipe
- Wide base for secure support.
Getting a 12" Glass on Glass Straight Water Pipe will make you crave for more relaxing sessions as it comes with a Diffused Downstem, an 18mm Male Glass Bowl and an Ice Pinch for that freezing effect. Hand-blown to perfection by KING's Pipe, the go to source for top-quality water pipes.
