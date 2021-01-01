About this product

Highlights:

- Double Frit Discs

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- 16 inch Straight Water Pipe

- 50mm Glass Tube

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl

- American Glass

- Cylinder type Scientific Straight Glass Bong

- Ice on the ice catcher makes smoke chill and smooth.

- 110mm Wide base for secure support

- Handcrafted in Los Angeles



Double the diffusion with a double filter chamber using the KING's Pipe 16" Double Fritted Disc Straight Water Pipe. Hand-made by the natives in LA, this American glass made bong pipe comes with dual percolation function and a cool down feature that build up a clean and smooth hit.



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-White-Fritted-Disc-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-128.htm