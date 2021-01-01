KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - 16'' DOUBLE FRITTED DISC STRAIGHT WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Double Frit Discs
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- 16 inch Straight Water Pipe
- 50mm Glass Tube
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- American Glass
- Cylinder type Scientific Straight Glass Bong
- Ice on the ice catcher makes smoke chill and smooth.
- 110mm Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles
Double the diffusion with a double filter chamber using the KING's Pipe 16" Double Fritted Disc Straight Water Pipe. Hand-made by the natives in LA, this American glass made bong pipe comes with dual percolation function and a cool down feature that build up a clean and smooth hit.
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-White-Fritted-Disc-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-128.htm
Double the diffusion with a double filter chamber using the KING's Pipe 16" Double Fritted Disc Straight Water Pipe. Hand-made by the natives in LA, this American glass made bong pipe comes with dual percolation function and a cool down feature that build up a clean and smooth hit.
