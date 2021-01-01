Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING'S PIPE - 16'' DOUBLE HONEYCOMB STRAIGHT WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- Double Honeycomb
- Ice Catcher
- 16 inch Straight Shooter type Glass Water Pipe
- American Glass
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- 110mm Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles

Treat yourself to a delightful smoking session with this 16" Double Honeycomb Straight Water Pipe. Made with durable American glass, this strudy bong pipe does a good job with its multi-holed honeycomb perc and ice catcher.

Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-honeycomb-straight-water-pipe-p/wp-157.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!