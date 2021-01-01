About this product

Highlights:

- Fritted Disc to Tornado Disc Perc

- Dual Perc System

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- 16 inch Straight Shooter type Water Pipe

- Scientific Glass Bong

- American Glass

- Stemless with 18mm joint

- Comes with a 18mm Male Bowl

- 110mm Wide base for secure support

- Handcrafted in Los Angeles



Go classic with a scientific glass bong and get a mind-blowing rip with a 16" Fritted Disc to Tornado Straight Water Pipe. With its dual perc system, this will make every smoking sessions satisfyingly good. Feast your eyes as smoke passes through a dual filtration chamber and bring out a bubbling and whirling effect.



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/fritted-disc-to-tornado-straight-water-pipe-p/wp-153.htm