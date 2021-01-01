KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - 16'' HONEYCOMB TO TORNADO STRAIGHT WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Honeycomb Disc to Tornado Disc Perc
- Dual Perc System
- 16 inch Straight Shooter type Water Pipe
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl
- Scientific Glass Bong
- American Glass
- 110mm Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles, California
Aim for clean and smoother rips with a Honeycomb to Tornado Straight Water Pipe. Get an enjoyable experience with this beautifully handcrafted shooter type water pipe. Standing at 16" tall, let this badass standout in your collection.
Product Page:
https://www.kings-pipe.com/honeycomb-to-tornado-straight-water-pipe-p/wp-154.htm
