About this product

Highlights:

- Combo of Double Frit Discs and Single Tornado Perc

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- 16'' High Straight Cylinder Type Glass Bong

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl

- Scientific Glass Bong

- American Glass

- 110mm Wide base for secure support

- Handcrafted in Los Angeles



Go classic with KING's Pipe Double Fritted & Tornado Straight Water Pipe. Standing 16" high, this crystal clear and thick glass bong pipe will give you monstrous rips as it features a combination of a double fritted disc perc and a single tornado perc. Cool your smoke down with its Ice Pinch and get ready to experience total relaxation.



https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Fritted-Tornado-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-134.htm