KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - DOUBLE FRITTED & TORNADO STRAIGHT WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Combo of Double Frit Discs and Single Tornado Perc
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- 16'' High Straight Cylinder Type Glass Bong
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- Scientific Glass Bong
- American Glass
- 110mm Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles
Go classic with KING's Pipe Double Fritted & Tornado Straight Water Pipe. Standing 16" high, this crystal clear and thick glass bong pipe will give you monstrous rips as it features a combination of a double fritted disc perc and a single tornado perc. Cool your smoke down with its Ice Pinch and get ready to experience total relaxation.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Fritted-Tornado-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-134.htm
- Combo of Double Frit Discs and Single Tornado Perc
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- 16'' High Straight Cylinder Type Glass Bong
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- Scientific Glass Bong
- American Glass
- 110mm Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles
Go classic with KING's Pipe Double Fritted & Tornado Straight Water Pipe. Standing 16" high, this crystal clear and thick glass bong pipe will give you monstrous rips as it features a combination of a double fritted disc perc and a single tornado perc. Cool your smoke down with its Ice Pinch and get ready to experience total relaxation.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Fritted-Tornado-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-134.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!