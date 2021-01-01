Loading…
KING'S PIPE - DOUBLE FRITTED DISC WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- Double Fritted Disc Perc (Frit Discs)
- 50mm Diameter Body Chamber
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Scientific Glass Bong
- American Glass
- 5mm Thick Glass Bong
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles
- Wide Base for Secure Support

Make no mistake by giving yourself a massive rip with a Double Fritted Disc Water Pipe. Hand-blown to its finest state by KING's Pipe, this bong pipe will surely take you off to another level with its dual percolating system that filters and cools your smoke for a smoother rip!

Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Fritted-Disc-Water-Pipe-p/bong-120.htm
