KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - DOUBLE HONEYCOMB WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Double Honeycomb Disc Perc
- Ice Catcher (Double Ice Pinch)
- American Glass Water Pipe Bong
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles, California
Straight from Los Angeles, KING's Pipe has hand-blown this Double Honeycomb Water Pipe while ensuring durability and functionality at its best. It has a double ice pinch for cooling and a double honeycomb disc percolator that blocks splash into the mouthpiece giving you a nice fill of smoke.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Honeycomb-Water-Pipe-p/bong-109.htm
- Double Honeycomb Disc Perc
- Ice Catcher (Double Ice Pinch)
- American Glass Water Pipe Bong
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Wide base for secure support
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles, California
Straight from Los Angeles, KING's Pipe has hand-blown this Double Honeycomb Water Pipe while ensuring durability and functionality at its best. It has a double ice pinch for cooling and a double honeycomb disc percolator that blocks splash into the mouthpiece giving you a nice fill of smoke.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Honeycomb-Water-Pipe-p/bong-109.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!