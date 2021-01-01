Loading…
KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING'S PIPE - FRITTED DISC TO TREE PERC WATER PIPE

Highlights:
- Dual Perc System
- Frit to 8 Arm Tree Perc
- Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)
- 13 inch high
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl
- Scientific Glass
- American Glass
- Branded Glass
- Hand-Blown in Los Angeles
- Wide Base

Classic but greatly recognized for its efficiency is what this Fritted Disc to Tree Perc Water Pipe is all about. Hand-blown using thick American glass, this 13" tall bong pipe not only looks massive, but also works very well in bringing out those monstrous hits with the help of its dual perc system.

https://www.kings-pipe.com/fritted-disc-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-297.htm
