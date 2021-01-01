About this product

Highlights:

Beaker with Double Tree Perc

8 Arm Tree Perc x 2

18 Inch Tall Beaker

Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

Beaker Type Bong

Handblown in Southern California

18mm Female Joint

Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem

Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl and Keck Clip

KING's Pipe Glass GOLD Decal

50mm Diameter Glass Tube

5mm Thick Clear Glass

Scientific Glass Pipe

Made in Southern California!



The KING's Pipe Glass 18" Double Tree Perc Beaker is handblown with peace and good vibes in sunny Southern California. This scientific glass pipe includes an 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem and comes with a 14mm/18mm Male Glass Bowl with Keck Clip. It has an Ice Catcher to cool your smoke to add a little extra plus this beaker bong features a Double 8 Arm Tree Percolator!



https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-double-tree-perc-beaker-p/wp-513.htm