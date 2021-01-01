KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - 18" DOUBLE TREE PERC BEAKER
About this product
Highlights:
Beaker with Double Tree Perc
8 Arm Tree Perc x 2
18 Inch Tall Beaker
Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
Beaker Type Bong
Handblown in Southern California
18mm Female Joint
Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl and Keck Clip
KING's Pipe Glass GOLD Decal
50mm Diameter Glass Tube
5mm Thick Clear Glass
Scientific Glass Pipe
Made in Southern California!
The KING's Pipe Glass 18" Double Tree Perc Beaker is handblown with peace and good vibes in sunny Southern California. This scientific glass pipe includes an 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem and comes with a 14mm/18mm Male Glass Bowl with Keck Clip. It has an Ice Catcher to cool your smoke to add a little extra plus this beaker bong features a Double 8 Arm Tree Percolator!
https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-double-tree-perc-beaker-p/wp-513.htm
The KING's Pipe Glass 18" Double Tree Perc Beaker is handblown with peace and good vibes in sunny Southern California. This scientific glass pipe includes an 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem and comes with a 14mm/18mm Male Glass Bowl with Keck Clip. It has an Ice Catcher to cool your smoke to add a little extra plus this beaker bong features a Double 8 Arm Tree Percolator!
