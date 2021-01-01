About this product

Highlights:

- Lime Color Accent at the Base, Ice Pinch and Mouth Lip

- 8 Inch Mini Beaker

- Double Ice Pinch / Ice Catcher

- 50mm Diameter Glass Tube

- Handblown in Los Angeles

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with 14mm/18mm Low Profile Diffused Downstem

- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl

- Comes with a Keck Clip

- KING's Pipe Glass GOLD Decal

- 5mm Thick Clear Glass

- Scientific Glass Pipe

- Made in Southern California



The KING's Pipe Glass - 8 Inch Beaker with Lime is your reliable travel buddy as it comes in a size that can fit your back pack. Dare to go on an adventure and enjoy mind blowing hits with the help of its powerful low profile diffusion downstem.



Product Page:

https://www.kings-pipe.com/8-lime-beaker-bong-p/wp-517.htm