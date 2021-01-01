About this product

Highlights:

Mini Oil Rig

Ball Percolator

6'' In Height

Bent Neck

King's Pipe Glass

Lime Green Accent

Rasta Decal

14mm Male Joint

Comes with a 14mm Female Quartz Banger Nail

Thick Glass

Handblown Mini Dab Rig



The KING's Pipe Glass Ball Perc Mini Dab Rig is all about bringing out the smoothest hits with its Ball Percolator that works mightily in filtering and cooling your smoke for a tasty toking session. This mini oil rig stands at 6 inches in height making it easy to hold and has a bent neck for that added comfort.



Product Page:

https://www.kings-pipe.com/kings-pipe-ball-perc-mini-dab-rig-p/wp-497.htm