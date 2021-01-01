KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - SINGLE WAFFLE WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Waffle Disc Percolator
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- American Glass
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Handcrafted Water Pipe
- Wide base for secure support
Sit back, relax and treat yourself for a nice hit with a Glass Single Waffle Water Pipe by KING's Pipe. Packed with an 18mm Female Joint, an Ice Catcher and Waffle Disc Perc, this scientific glass pipe will certainly give you the satisfaction you need.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/single-waffle-water-pipe-p/wp-419.htm
