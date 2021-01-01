KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - WAFFLE TO TREE PERC WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Dual Perc System
- Waffle Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc
- Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)
- 13 inch High
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl
- Scientific Glass
- American Glass
- Thick Glass
- Hand-Blown in Los Angeles
- Wide Base for Secure Support
Experience a bong rip that will give you a staggering feel once you get your hands on the Waffle to Tree Perc Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Build your smoke and let it pass through a waffle disc and 8 arm tree perc and get good filtration. Find the best quality for a price that goes well with your budget as it doesn't only diffuses so well, but also is very durable.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/waffle-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-418.htm
- Dual Perc System
- Waffle Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc
- Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)
- 13 inch High
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl
- Scientific Glass
- American Glass
- Thick Glass
- Hand-Blown in Los Angeles
- Wide Base for Secure Support
Experience a bong rip that will give you a staggering feel once you get your hands on the Waffle to Tree Perc Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Build your smoke and let it pass through a waffle disc and 8 arm tree perc and get good filtration. Find the best quality for a price that goes well with your budget as it doesn't only diffuses so well, but also is very durable.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/waffle-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-418.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!