Highlights:

- Dual Perc System

- Waffle Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc

- Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)

- 13 inch High

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl

- Scientific Glass

- American Glass

- Thick Glass

- Hand-Blown in Los Angeles

- Wide Base for Secure Support



Experience a bong rip that will give you a staggering feel once you get your hands on the Waffle to Tree Perc Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Build your smoke and let it pass through a waffle disc and 8 arm tree perc and get good filtration. Find the best quality for a price that goes well with your budget as it doesn't only diffuses so well, but also is very durable.



https://www.kings-pipe.com/waffle-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-418.htm