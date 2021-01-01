Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
6" Hammer Bubbler
This is definitely a sweet bub! Hammer style, and measures almost 6 inches in length. Multiple colors available for this bad boy.
Features:
6 inch hammer bubbler water pipe
Color: dark blue, red
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
FREE shipping with all US orders
This is definitely a sweet bub! Hammer style, and measures almost 6 inches in length. Multiple colors available for this bad boy.
Features:
6 inch hammer bubbler water pipe
Color: dark blue, red
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
FREE shipping with all US orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!