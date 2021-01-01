About this product

STRAIGHT TUBE GLASS BONG 11"

If you are looking for a standard bong to get the job done, than look no further. This one is not flashy, but it is still well made with thick glass and functions very well. It stands about 11 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. This bong is glass on glass and all orders include a bowl and down stem.



Features

11 inches tall

Down stem and bowl included

colors: clear

Free US shipping