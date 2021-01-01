Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
STRAIGHT TUBE GLASS BONG 11"
If you are looking for a standard bong to get the job done, than look no further. This one is not flashy, but it is still well made with thick glass and functions very well. It stands about 11 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. This bong is glass on glass and all orders include a bowl and down stem.
Features
11 inches tall
Down stem and bowl included
colors: clear
Free US shipping
If you are looking for a standard bong to get the job done, than look no further. This one is not flashy, but it is still well made with thick glass and functions very well. It stands about 11 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. This bong is glass on glass and all orders include a bowl and down stem.
Features
11 inches tall
Down stem and bowl included
colors: clear
Free US shipping
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!