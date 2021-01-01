About this product

Diamond Glass 13" Classic Straight Tube Bong

This is a perfectly made 13 inch straight tube bong brought to you by Diamond Glass. It has a 14mm joint size and all orders include a glass smoking bowl and down stem. This is made with nice thick glass and has classic straight tube bong design.



FEATURES

Classic straight tube bong

13 inches tall

Diamond Glass



About Diamond Glass

Diamond Glass has been providing the smoking industry for many years with some of the highest quality bongs, dab rigs, pipes, and other glass accessories on the market. Diamond Glass products are some of the best smoking products you will find anywhere. The quality of glass they use, the craftsmanship, and the unique design of Diamond Glass products separates them from the rest of their competitors.



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-13-classic-straight-tube