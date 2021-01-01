About this product

Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Straight Tube Bong

This is a sweet Diamond Glass Bong that stands about 10 to 11 inches in height. This is an awesome straight tube bong from Diamond that features a perc and splash guard to make for a comfortable use. The joint size for this one is 14mm and all orders come with a bowl and down stem.



FEATURES

Straight tube bong

Diamond Glass

Perc

Splash guard

10-11 inches tall

quality glass bong



About Diamond Glass

Diamond Glass has been providing the smoking industry for many years with some of the highest quality bongs, dab rigs, pipes, and other glass accessories on the market. Diamond Glass products are some of the best smoking products you will find anywhere. The quality of glass they use, the craftsmanship, and the unique design of Diamond Glass products separates them from the rest of their competitors.



