About this product
This is a nice, easy to use glass slide blunt that measures almost 5 inches. It is great for on the go and the straight shot design makes for an easy clean compared to other twist glass blunts.
-Glass Slide Blunt measures 4.5"
-Great for on the go
-Easy to clean
-Stripe color varies
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/glass-blunt
