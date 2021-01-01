Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe. It is mostly clear with a few color accents. Height for this one is about 6 inches.
-6 inch tall bubbler water pipe
-Color: clear
-Deep bowl
-Thick and heavy duty glass
-FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/inside-out-bubbler
