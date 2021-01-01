Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
Order includes 2 packs of papers
Brand: Raw
Type: Organic Hemp
1 1/4 size
FREE shipping with all US orders
Your package will include 2 packs of organic hemp Raw rolling papers 1 1/4 size (each pack includes 50 rolling papers). Raw makes great quality papers and these are perfect for rolling up. We ship items discretely with no outside labeling on the package. All US orders ship free with USPS First-Class Mail®. Must be 21 or older to purchase item. Please feel free to message us with any questions you may have.
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/rolling-papers-and-rollers/products/raw-organic-hemp-rolling-papers-1-1-4-size-2-pack
Brand: Raw
Type: Organic Hemp
1 1/4 size
FREE shipping with all US orders
Your package will include 2 packs of organic hemp Raw rolling papers 1 1/4 size (each pack includes 50 rolling papers). Raw makes great quality papers and these are perfect for rolling up. We ship items discretely with no outside labeling on the package. All US orders ship free with USPS First-Class Mail®. Must be 21 or older to purchase item. Please feel free to message us with any questions you may have.
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/rolling-papers-and-rollers/products/raw-organic-hemp-rolling-papers-1-1-4-size-2-pack
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!