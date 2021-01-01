About this product

Order includes 2 packs of papers

Brand: Raw

Type: Organic Hemp

1 1/4 size

FREE shipping with all US orders



Your package will include 2 packs of organic hemp Raw rolling papers 1 1/4 size (each pack includes 50 rolling papers). Raw makes great quality papers and these are perfect for rolling up. We ship items discretely with no outside labeling on the package. All US orders ship free with USPS First-Class Mail®. Must be 21 or older to purchase item. Please feel free to message us with any questions you may have.



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/rolling-papers-and-rollers/products/raw-organic-hemp-rolling-papers-1-1-4-size-2-pack