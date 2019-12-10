The Big Sur Holyweed is among the most significant American Cannabis heirlooms of the 20th century. Said to be developed by a Buddhist monk named Perry in Big Sur, CA during the early 1960’s from Mexican and Afghan imports. It is the oldest known indica sativa hybrid from America. Our Big Sur Hippie weed, known in some California circles as the DS, goes back equally far but is the Holyweed backcrossed to its Afghan parent. It still displays a good portion of its sativa parentage, flowering for approximately 12 weeks and gifting the user with a life affirming high with positive enhancement to one’s outlook. The odor is sweet and thick but still remaining in the herbaceous spectrum of a tropical narrow leafed variety. The high is a particularly good choice for audiophiles and musicians.