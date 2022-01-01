Despite its popularity, almost all of what is called “Chemdawg” in the recreational market is the result of backcrossing with other strains. Our genuine cut of the outstanding Chemdog #4 is not to be missed and easily earns its place in our cultivation of rare and special varieties. Most know the story of the Chem plants, early 90s Cannabis sold in Colorado at Grateful Dead shows. Her expansive smoke, fast-acting, soaring high and powerful body euphoria are renowned in Cannabis circles worldwide. Chem #4 is the truest-to-type of the group, with extreme fuel-like pungency, excellent bag appeal and sometimes purple highlights. Chem pioneer Joe Brand calls this exclusive cut the ‘Reunion Pheno.’