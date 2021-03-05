This gorgeous vigorous sativa is a true first generation landrace indica-to-landrace sativa hybrid. Hybrids of this sort were common in the early days of American Sinsemilla production but have since fallen out of flavor for faster-finishing plants. Because of its disparate parentage the plant is incredibly vigorous, and is one of the rare examples of a first generation hybrid that can compare favorably to both new school and old school definitions of quality. The effect is somewhat dissociative, helping to distract from the aches and pains of daily life. Simultaneously, it is energizing making it perfect for hiking and sports. Dread Bread is a truly elite strain that is nearly impossible to find commercially from anyone but Kiona.