The prettier sister of our well regarded Pablo’s Lemon Thai is a reworking of the classic Hawaiian strain Kona Gold, Kiona Gold blends Colombians, Thais and some of the first Afghan genetics to be worked in the United States via the Brotherhood Of Eternal Love’s Hawaiian base of operations. Kiona Gold plants possess a wonderful and exotic citrus perfume and sparse, delicate sativa structure. They are high in THC and produce a long-lasting, motivational and emotion-enhancing effect. These flowers are ideal for assisting in mental health and end of life therapy.