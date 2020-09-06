We’re proud to work with JJNYC’s selected cutting of his Nigerian Silk x NL5/Haze. Nigerian Cannabis is well reputed for its “bell ringing” whiteout inducing effect, and fine examples of NL5/Haze don’t slouch either. Possessing a strongly African influenced phenotype, her high is completely in the head without the slightest inflection of a body high. The flowers are thin and somewhat small with a mix of herbal and grape odor and flavor. She is nearly ceilingless and of very high quality. It is one of the favorites of the farm and one of the most strongly energizing strains in our catalog. Cold-cured for 8 weeks, her exotic aroma is beckoning and complex. A must try for any sativa fan.