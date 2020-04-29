About this product
This plant sets itself apart from other indicas with its cerebral stimulation and euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for all levels of tokers looking for a balanced experience, as it offers powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral uplift. She stays true to her parent heritage with deep Afghani aromas and a thick, tongue-coating spice-flavored smoke. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs. She has wonderful sweet, earthy, and berry flavors that will tickle your tongue every time.
