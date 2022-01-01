Our seed trials for Corinto Budder in 2016 yielded two strong phenotypes. The Purple Corinto takes after her Colombian coastal parent, a rare purple landrace sativa, with subdued Hawaiian Puna Budder traits. Purple Corinto’s easy-riding euphoria is shifted toward creativity, sociability and motivation along with subtler psychedelic mood enhancement and body effects. The aroma of these artisanally cured flowers is as exotic as everything else about them, with a captivating effervescence of honeydew melon, herbaceous eucalyptus and alkaline desert soil. Purple Corinto makes an excellent daytime smoke, with medium duration uplift that fades without undue tiredness.



