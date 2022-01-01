The superior, more elusive sister of “The White,” Triangle Kush is a classic OG type originally grown in Florida. Popularized as OG Kush when it emerged in the 90s, the precise ancestry of this hybrid line remains shrouded in mystery. The “Triangle” phenotype, named after Florida’s three cannabis-producing capitals, is hailed by many aficionados as the most desirable example of perhaps the most popular hybrid of the 21st century. One of the few contemporary varieties in our catalog, Triangle earns its place with a powerful combination of calm mood-enhancement and strong creative and social stimulation effects. Its perfume and flavor are thick and funky, with strong notes of diesel fuel, pine and lemon.