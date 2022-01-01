Collectively known as the New York hazes, which share both a high degree of genetic overlap, and a number of names, “Frankies”, “The Church”, “Piff”, sometimes referencing how the burned flowers cause the room to smell of Frankincense, used in some Catholic masses. Their origin is somewhat of a mystery, but it is safe to say, they are all derivatives of the Northern Lights #5 X Haze hybrid developed in Holland in the 1980’s. Our “Uptown Piff” possesses all of the qualities that make a great NY Haze. With gorgeous resin spangled foxtails of calyxes, and an odd odor of band aids with a delicate floral syrup background, the Uptown Piff will be immediately recognized by those familiar with the best New York Hazes. This says nothing of the effect, which hits fast with an energizing euphoria. Our version is of very high quality compared to what most people think of, when they think of “Haze”, grown sustainable, and artisan cured, leaving behind the negative qualities which commercially produced hazes often possess.