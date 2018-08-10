Loading…
KISKANU

CBD OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%

CBD OG effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Inflammation
62% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
